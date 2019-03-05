UFC 235 Medical Suspensions: Jon Jones Among Fighters to Receive Lengthy Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 235, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the UFC light heavyweight title headlined the show. In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout, Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Jones, Smith, Woodley, Torres, Munhoz, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Johnny Walker, Gina Mazany, Macy Chiasson, and Hannah Cifers being out for possibly six months.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Jon Jones: Must have left foot x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/17, no contact until 04/02 due to left eye laceration



Anthony Smith: Must have nasal and rib x-rays, if positive then needs doctor clearance or no contest until 08/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/17, no contact until 04/02



Tyron Woodley: Must have an MRI of the right thumb, if positive then needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/02, no contact until 03/24



Tecia Torres: Must have right ankle and foot x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/02, no contact until 03/24



Pedro Munhoz: Must have right thumb/hand x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/17, no contact until 04/02 due to scalp lacerations



Zabit Magomedsharipov: Must have left ankle and foot x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/02, no contact until 03/24 due to left eye laceration



Johnny Walker: Must have MRI of left shoulder and orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/30



Gina Mazany: Must have nasal and left hand x-rays, if positive then needs doctor clearance or no contest until 08/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 05/02, no contact until 04/17



Macy Chiasson: Must have left hand x-rayed, if positive then needs orthopedic doctor clearance or no contest until 08/30



Hannah Cifers: Must have fractured left forearm cleared by orthopedic doctor or no contest until 08/30; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/17, no contact until 04/02



Cody Garbrandt: Suspended until 05/02, no contact until 04/17



Misha Cirkunov: Suspended until 05/02, no contact until 04/17



Charles Byrd: Suspended until 05/02, no contact until 04/17



Poliana Viana: Suspended until 05/02, no contact until 04/17



Mickey Gall: Must be medically cleared, including renal (kidney) clearance before starting to train again; minimum suspension of no contest until 04/17, no contact until 04/02



Kamaru Usman: Suspended until 04/02, no contact until 03/24



Ben Askren: Suspended until 04/02, no contact until 03/24 due to left eyebrow laceration



Weili Zhang: Suspended until 04/02, no contact until 03/24



Alejandro Perez: Suspended until 04/02, no contest until 03/24