UFC 235 Midweek Main Card Betting Odds Revealed

The midweek UFC 235 betting odds are in.

This Saturday night (March 2), UFC 235 will be held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones will defend his gold against Anthony Smith. This will be Jones’ first title defense in his second reign as the undisputed champion. As for Smith, this is his first UFC title opportunity.

The co-main event will also see a title bout. UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will defend his 170-pound gold against Kamaru Usman. This is going to be Woodley’s fifth title defense. Like light heavyweight challenger Smith, Usman will also be getting his first UFC title shot.

Ben Askren will make his UFC debut on the main card. The former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight ruler will collide with former UFC 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler. Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will return to action when he meets Pedro Munhoz.

Check out midweek odds for the main card courtesy of 5Dimes (via OddsShark.com):

Main Card

Jon Jones (-800) vs. Anthony Smith (+550)

Tyron Woodley (-165) vs. Kamaru Usman (+145)

Ben Askren (-300) vs. Robbie Lawler (+250)

Tecia Torres (+100) vs. Weili Zhang (-120)

Cody Garbrandt (-165) vs. Pedro Munhoz (+145)

