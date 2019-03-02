UFC 235 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 235 post-fight press conference (see live results here) will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (March 2), UFC 235 will take place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the headliner, Jon Jones will defend his light heavyweight title against Anthony Smith. The co-main event will see a welterweight title clash between champion Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 235 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 235 post-fight press conference ends.