Early UFC 235 PPV Estimates Revealed

The reported early estimates for UFC 235 pay-per-view buys are looking quite promising.

Dave Meltzer reported on The Wrestling Observer that UFC 235 nabbed anywhere between 520k-650k pay-per-view buys. The UFC 235 prelims scored 1,480,000 viewers. UFC 235 had some buzz with Jon Jones’ first title defense in his current reign as the light heavyweight title holder, a welterweight championship clash, and the promotional debut of Ben Askren.

The Aftermath

UFC 235’s main event featured a light heavyweight championship clash between Jones and Anthony Smith. Jones had a dominant performance, but things could’ve gone disastrous for “Bones.” Jones landed an illegal knee to the head of Smith, who was down. Rather than milk the blow, Smith decided to fight on and Jones was deducted two points. Still, “Bones” retained his title via unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, Kamaru Usman dominated Tyron Woodley to capture the UFC welterweight gold. Usman’s pressure was simply too much for Woodley. All “The Chosen One” could do is survive and watch Usman’s hand get raised. Woodley’s training partner, Ben Askren, emerged victorious with a controversial submission win over Robbie Lawler.

The future of both champions at UFC 235 appear to be clear. UFC president Dana White has expressed interest in booking Jones against Thiago Santos next. Meanwhile, White confirmed that Colby Covington is next in line for a shot at Usman’s title.

Do the early UFC 235 estimated PPV buys surprise you, or did you expect it?