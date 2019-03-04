UFC 235 Prelims Nab 1.0 TV Rating Overnight

Overnight television ratings for the UFC 235 prelims have been released and it’s a doozy.

The viewership numbers aren’t available at this time, but the ESPN portion of the prelims brought in a 1.0 overnight television rating (via MMAFighting.com). It’s tied for the second best overnight television rating for a UFC preliminary airing since 2013.

The UFC 235 prelims had a college basketball game lead-in. The ESPN prelims had notable names such as Jeremy Stephens, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and Diego Sanchez. Viewership numbers are expected to roll in tomorrow (March 5). MMA News will keep you up to speed on the final viewership number.

The ESPN portion of the UFC 235 prelims closed out with Magomedsharipov vs. Stephens. In the end, it was Magomedsharipov who took home the unanimous decision win. Fight fans also got to see the spectacular flying knee KO from Johnny Walker to Misha Cirkunov. As far as Sanchez goes, he turned back the clock with his brutal TKO victory over Mickey Gall.

