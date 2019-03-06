UFC 235 Prelims Average 1,480,000 Viewers On ESPN

UFC 235 has scooped up the highest viewership average for a UFC preliminary airing since Dec. 2016.

On March 2, UFC 235 took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Headlining the pay-per-view was a light heavyweight title clash between champion Jon Jones and Anthony Smith. Jones turned in a one-sided performance and retained his gold via unanimous decision. The co-main event also saw a lopsided display, but in this one it was the challenger who delivered the punishment. Kamaru Usman shut out Tyron Woodley to capture the UFC welterweight championship.

UFC 235 Preliminary Viewership Revealed

The UFC 235 prelims brought in an average of 1,480,000 viewers on ESPN. The UFC 234 prelims last month brought in an average of 1,339,000 viewers. The last UFC preliminary airing to top UFC 235’s viewership was for UFC 207. Those prelims took in an average of 1,511,000 viewers. UFC 235’s prelims had a college basketball game lead-in featuring North Carolina vs. Clemson.

The UFC 235 prelims capped off with a featherweight bout between Zabit Magomedsharipov and Jeremy Stephens. Magomedsharipov ended up taking a unanimous decision victory. Also featured on the prelims was Johnny Walker’s spectacular flying knee knockout over Misha Cirkunov.

