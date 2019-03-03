UFC 235 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Jon Jones & Tyron Woodley Top List

UFC 235 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 235 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith for the UFC light heavyweight title headlined the show. In the co-main event, Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Ben Askren vs. Robbie Lawler in a welterweight bout, Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang in a women’s strawweight bout, and Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz in a bantamweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jon Jones: $40,000 def. Anthony Smith: $30,000



Kamaru Usman: $30,000 def. Tyron Woodley: $40,000



Ben Askren: $3,500 def. Robbie Lawler: $20,000



Weili Zhang: $3,500 def. Tecia Torres: $5,000



Pedro Munhoz: $10,000 def. Cody Garbrandt: $5,000



Zabit Magomedsharipov: $4,000 def. Jeremy Stephens: $20,000



Johnny Walker: $3,500 def. Misha Cirkunov: $5,000



Cody Stamann: $4,000 def. Alejandro Perez: $5,000



Diego Sanchez: $20,000 def. Mickey Gall: $5,000



Edmen Shahbazyan: $3,500 def. Charles Byrd: $3,500



Macy Chiasson: $3,500 def. Gina Mazany: $4,000



Hannah Cifers: $3,500 def. Polyana Viana: $3,500