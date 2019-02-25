UFC 235: Referees & Judges Determined For Both Title Bouts

We now know who will be the referees and judges for both UFC 235 title bouts.

During a Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) meeting, the referees and judges for UFC 235’s main and co-main event were voted on. Herb Dean was chosen to oversee the action between light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and Anthony Smith. Marc Goddard will be on duty for the co-main event between welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Kamaru Usman. Dean and Goddard will be paid $1,900 each for their assignments.

UFC 235 Judges Revealed

As for the judges, Sal D’Amato, Junichiro Kamijo, and Chris Lee will be Octagon-side for Jones vs. Smith. Mike Bell, Derek Cleary, and Dave Hagen will judge Woodley vs. Usman. Each judge will receive $1,600 for their efforts.

UFC 235 will also feature the promotional debut of former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight title holder Ben Askren. He’ll collide with former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler. Also set for the main card is the return of former UFC bantamweight king Cody Garbrandt. He’ll look to bounce back from his two losses to T.J. Dillashaw when he takes on Pedro Munhoz. MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 235. Also, be on the lookout for our predictions this Friday.

