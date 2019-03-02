UFC 235 Results: Jones vs. Smith

UFC 235 goes down live on pay-per-view (PPV) tonight (Sat. March 2, 2019) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC has put together one of the most stacked cards of the year. In the main event, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones makes his first title defense since 2015. He takes on Anthony “Lionheart” Smith in tonight’s headliner. Also, UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley defends his title against Kamaru Usman.
The main card also features the UFC debut of welterweight great Ben Askren. He takes on former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler. Ex-UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt tries to get back in the win column as well when he faces Pedro Munhoz. It’s going to be a great night of fights. Check out MMA News’ live coverage of UFC 235 here below. Also, make sure to follow along with us on Twitter @mmanews_com:
Main Card:
- Light heavyweight: (C) Jon Jones vs. Anthony Smith
- Welterweight: (C) Tyron Woodley vs. Kamaru Usman
- Welterweight: Robbie Lawler vs. Ben Askren
- Women’s strawweight: Tecia Torres vs. Weili Zhang
- Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Pedro Munhoz
Prelims:
- Featherweight: Jeremy Stephens vs. Zabit Magomedsharipov
- Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker vs. Misha Cirkunov
- Bantamweight: Alejandro Perez vs. Cody Stamann
- Welterweight: Mickey Gall vs. Diego Sanchez
UFC Fight Pass Prelims:
- Middleweight: Charles Byrd vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Bantamweight: Macy Chiasson vs. Gina Mazany
- Women’s strawweight: Hannah Cifers vs. Polynna Viana
