UFC 235 Salaries: Jon Jones & Tyron Woodley Top The List

The UFC 235 salaries have rolled out.

UFC 235 featured two title bouts and a new champion was crowned. Unfortunately for Anthony Smith, he wasn’t the one who won gold. He fell short against light heavyweight champion Jon Jones via unanimous decision. Jones is tied for first on the salary list with $500,000. Smith made $350,000 for his efforts.

UFC 235 Salaries – Who Else Made Bank?

By the end of the welterweight title bout, Bruce Buffer announced “And New!” That’s because Kamaru Usman turned in a stellar performance against Tyron Woodley. He earned a unanimous decision victory to capture the 170-pound gold. Woodley tied Jones with a $500,000 payday. Usman made $350,000.

Peep the rest of the salaries below:

Jon Jones: $500,000 (no win bonus)

def. Anthony Smith: $350,000

Kamaru Usman: $350,000 (no win bonus)

def. Tyron Woodley: $500,000

Ben Askren: $350,000 (includes $150,000 win bonus

def. Robbie Lawler: $200,000

Weili Zhang: $36,000 (includes $18,000 win bonus)

def. Tecia Torres: $36,000

Pedro Munhoz: $96,000 (includes $48,000 win bonus)

def. Cody Garbrandt: $130,000

Zabit Magomedsharipov: $110,000 (includes $55,000 win bonus)

def. Jeremy Stephens: $67,000

Johnny Walker: $90,000 (includes $45,000 win bonus)

def. Misha Cirkunov: $45,000

Cody Stamann: $66,000 (includes $33,000 win bonus)

def. Alejandro Perez: $42,000

Diego Sanchez: $198,000 (includes $99,000 win bonus)

def. Mickey Gall: $30,000

Edmen Shahbazyan: $26,000 (includes $13,000 win bonus)

def. Charles Byrd: $12,000

Macy Chiasson: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus)

def. Gina Mazany: $14,000

Hannah Cifers: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus)

def. Polyana Viana: $12,000

