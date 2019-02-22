UFC 235’s Robbie Lawler: I’m A Beast Again

Former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler says that he's feeling like a beast again ahead of his UFC 235 fight against Ben Askren.

Robbie Lawler is ready to jump back into the Octagon. “Ruthless” is feeling like his old self again heading into UFC 235. He’ll face promotion newcomer Ben Askren on the pay-per-view (PPV). Askren is a former Bellator and ONE champion. The match-up is one of the more interesting on the card, which is stacked.

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Lawler said he’s feeling like a “beast” again as he heads into UFC 235:

“I feel damn frickin’ good right now,” Lawler said. “I don’t know when it clicked that, holy (expletive), I’m a beast again. But I am.

“But that was always the goal – just get back to work and everything will fall into place. I just believed in myself that it was going to happen at the right time. I can’t wait to show everybody how hard I’ve been working.”

Lawler was previously on a five-fight win streak that included two successful welterweight title defenses. However, Tyron Woodley ended his reign with a stunning first-round knockout win in July of 2016. Lawler got back in the win column against Donald Cerrone a year later, only to once again be defeated, this time by Rafael dos Anjos in December of 2017.

This will be Lawler’s first fight back in over a year. He’ll face the undefeated Askren, who has proven to be one of the sport’s more dominant grapplers.

What do you think about Lawler saying he feels like a beast again?