UFC 236 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (April 12)

Now that the early morning UFC 236 weigh-ins have wrapped up, it’s time to get set for the ceremonial event.

Earlier today (April 12), all 26 fighters on the UFC 236 card tipped the scales. Everyone made weight, including the four title challengers. Max Holloway weighed in at 155 pounds for his interim lightweight title clash with Dustin Poirier, who clocked in at 154.5 pounds. As for the interim middleweight title challengers, Kelvin Gastelum hit the 184-pound mark, while Israel Adesanya tipped the scales at 183 pounds.

UFC 236 Ceremonial Weigh-ins

All fighters on the UFC 236 card will attend the ceremonial weigh-ins. The competitors will pose for the cameras and do a face-off. Before the ceremonial festivities get underway, 17 fighters and UFC president Dana White will take the stage for a seasonal press conference.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 236. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits. We’ve got you covered with a live stream of the post-fight presser. Also, be on the lookout today for our predictions of the main card.

The UFC 236 ceremonial weigh-ins will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET. You can peep a live stream below courtesy of the UFC’s official YouTube channel.