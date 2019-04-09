Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 236 Countdown

UFC 236 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

On Saturday night (April 13), the state of Georgia will be treated to an event live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The main event will feature an interim lightweight title bout between featherweight champion Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier. The winner is set to meet Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year for the undisputed UFC lightweight gold.

The co-main event also features an interim title clash. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya will collide for the interim UFC middleweight championship. The winner is expected to take on Robert Whittaker in a title unification bout.

You can watch the countdown show above and peep the description below:

“UFC returns to Atlanta with two title fights as reigning featherweight champion and No. 4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world Max Holloway moves up in weight to take on No. 3-ranked lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. Also, top middleweight contenders clash as No. 4-ranked Kelvin Gastelum and No. 5-ranked Israel Adesanya vie for their first gold strap this Saturday, April 13 only on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.”

UFC 236 will also feature a light heavyweight clash between Eryk Anders and Khalil Rountree Jr. Alan Jouban and Dwight Grant will do battle in a welterweight clash. The main card of UFC 236 begins with a light heavyweight battle between Ovince Saint Preux and Nikita Krylov.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 236 on fight night. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.