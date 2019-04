Alexandre Pantoja smashes Wilson Reis.

The two fighters met in a flyweight bout at the UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Pantoja dropped him with a straight right then landed some big shots on the ground to finish the fight.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



