UFC 236 Highlights: Israel Adesanya Decisions Kelvin Gastelum in Wild Brawl

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya delivered in every way possible.



The two fighters met in an interim UFC middleweight title bout at the UFC 236 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. After five rounds of both fighters having their moments while striking for the majority of the time, the fight was neverly stopped twice in the fifth round after Adesanya knocked him down both times. The fight went to the judges where Adesanya was awarded the decision win and interim middleweight title.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



Gastelum gets the takedown but Adesanya gets right back to his feet!#UFC236 pic.twitter.com/OyszPC2Zo0 — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019

