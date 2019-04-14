UFC 236 Highlights: Khalil Rountree Dominates Eryk Anders

Khalil Rountree dominates Eryk Anders.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 236 event from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. This fight could’ve been stopped multiple times by both the referee and Anders’ corner but it didn’t. Rountree put on a dominating and destructive performance in this fight that saw him knock down his opponent several times. However, Anders survived and Rountree got the decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



