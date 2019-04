Nikita Krylov taps out Ovince Saint Preux



The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 236 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. In the second round after being dominated, Krylov came back and got the rear-naked choke victory over OSP.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



🇺🇦 Krylov gets it done!@KrylovUFC gets his revenge and submits OSP in round 2! #UFC236 pic.twitter.com/POcLbCgDgR — UFC (@ufc) April 14, 2019

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 236. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.