UFC 236 Medical Suspensions: Max Holloway & Kelvin Gastelum Out Indefinitely

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 236, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

The UFC 236 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET.

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship headlined the show. Poirier out on a great performance and earned the decision win over the UFC featherweight champion to win the interim title.

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight championship served as the co-headliner. Adesanya earned his first title under the banner of the Las Vegas-based promotion by scoring a decision win over the title contender.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Holloway and Gastelum out indefinitely pending CT scan results. Dwight Grant, Jalin Turner, and Wilson Reis got 180-day suspensions.

Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Max Holloway: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 45-day mandatory

Kelvin Gastelum: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 60-day mandatory

Dwight Grant: 180-day suspension or clearance on right distal bicep; 30-day mandatory

Jalin Turner: 180-day suspension or clearance on right knee; 30-day mandatory

Wilson Reis: 180-day suspension or clearance on left foot; 45-day mandatory

Dustin Poirier: 45-day suspension

Israel Adesanya: 45-day suspension

Eryk Anders: 45-day suspension

Boston Salmon: 45-day suspension

Matt Frevola: 30-day suspension

Zelim Imadaev: 30-day suspension

Max Griffin: 30-day suspension

Belal Muhammad: 30-day suspension

Curtis Millender: 30-day suspension

Andre Soukhamthath: 30-day suspension

Randy Costa: 30-day suspension

Brandon Davis: 30-day suspension

Khalil Rountree: 7-day suspension

Alan Jouban: 7-day suspension

Nikita Krylov: 7-day suspension

Ovince Saint Preux: 7-day suspension

Alexandre Pantoja: 7-day suspension

Khalid Taha: 7-day suspension

Montel Jackson: 7-day suspension

Poliana Botelho: 7-day suspension

Lauren Mueller: 7-day suspension