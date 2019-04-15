UFC 236 Medical Suspensions: Max Holloway & Kelvin Gastelum Out Indefinitely

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 236, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.
The UFC 236 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET.
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship headlined the show. Poirier out on a great performance and earned the decision win over the UFC featherweight champion to win the interim title.
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight championship served as the co-headliner. Adesanya earned his first title under the banner of the Las Vegas-based promotion by scoring a decision win over the title contender.
Some of the more notable suspensions include Holloway and Gastelum out indefinitely pending CT scan results. Dwight Grant, Jalin Turner, and Wilson Reis got 180-day suspensions.
Here are the entire medical suspensions, courtesy of MMAFighting:
Max Holloway: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 45-day mandatory
Kelvin Gastelum: Indefinite suspension pending CT scan results; 60-day mandatory
Dwight Grant: 180-day suspension or clearance on right distal bicep; 30-day mandatory
Jalin Turner: 180-day suspension or clearance on right knee; 30-day mandatory
Wilson Reis: 180-day suspension or clearance on left foot; 45-day mandatory
Dustin Poirier: 45-day suspension
Israel Adesanya: 45-day suspension
Eryk Anders: 45-day suspension
Boston Salmon: 45-day suspension
Matt Frevola: 30-day suspension
Zelim Imadaev: 30-day suspension
Max Griffin: 30-day suspension
Belal Muhammad: 30-day suspension
Curtis Millender: 30-day suspension
Andre Soukhamthath: 30-day suspension
Randy Costa: 30-day suspension
Brandon Davis: 30-day suspension
Khalil Rountree: 7-day suspension
Alan Jouban: 7-day suspension
Nikita Krylov: 7-day suspension
Ovince Saint Preux: 7-day suspension
Alexandre Pantoja: 7-day suspension
Khalid Taha: 7-day suspension
Montel Jackson: 7-day suspension
Poliana Botelho: 7-day suspension
Lauren Mueller: 7-day suspension