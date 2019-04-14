UFC 236 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

Check out the UFC 236 post-fight press conference, featuring main eventers Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight title.

Join MMA News for tonight’s (Sun. April 14, 2019) UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV) post-fight press conference. The presser will feature comments from main eventers Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, who were competing for the interim lightweight championship of the world. The winner will face Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout down the line.

Also, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya will comment after their interim middleweight title meeting. Robert Whittaker will unify his title with the winner soon. The presser will also feature comments from several other fighters on the main card. Check out the UFC 236 post-fight press conference here:

What did you think of the UFC 236 pay-per-view (PPV)?