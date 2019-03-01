UFC 236 Press Conference Live Stream Tonight (March 1)

The first UFC 236 press conference will be taking place tonight (March 1).

UFC 236 is scheduled to take place on April 13 inside the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Taking center stage in the main event will be an interim lightweight title bout. Featherweight champion Max Holloway is moving up to take on Dustin Poirier. The co-main event will also feature an interim title bout. Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya will collide for the gold and a chance to unify the 185-pound crown against Robert Whittaker.

UFC 236 Press Conference

Tonight’s presser will have appearances from Holloway, Poirier, Gastelum, and Adesanya. UFC president Dana White will also be in attendance. Here’s a description of the presser from the UFC’s official YouTube page:

“Ahead of UFC 236, UFC will host a press conference with Dana White, Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya on Friday, March 1 at 6pm/3pm ETPT.”

The live stream will begin at 6 p.m. ET. You can catch it live above.