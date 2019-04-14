UFC 236 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Max Holloway Tops List

UFC 236 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
The UFC 236 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass at 15 p.m. ET.
Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship headlined the show. Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight championship served as the co-headliner.
Rounding out the five-bout main card was Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout, Dwight Grant vs. Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout, and Nikita Krylov vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout.
The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:
Dustin Poirier: $30,000 def. Max Holloway: $40,000
Israel Adesanya: $30,000 def. Kelvin Gastelum: $30,000
Khalil Rountree: $5,000 def. Eryk Anders: $5,000
Dwight Grant: $3,500 def. Alan Jouban: $10,000
Nikita Krylov: $10,000 def. Ovince Saint Preux: $20,000
Matt Frevola: $3,500 def. Jalin Turner: $3,500
Alexandre Pantoja: $5,000 def. Wilson Reis: $10,000
Zelim Imadaev: $3,500 def. Max Griffin: $5,000
Khalid Taha: $3,500 def. Boston Salmon: $3,500
Belal Muhammad: $5,000 def. Curtis Millender: $4,000
Andre Soukhamthath: $5,000 def. Montel Jackson: $3,500
Poliana Botelho: $4,000 def. Lauren Mueller: $3,500
Brandon Davis: $4,000 def. Randy Costa: $3,500