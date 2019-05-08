UFC 236 Reportedly Brings In Low PPV Buys On ESPN+

The reported estimates for the UFC 236 pay-per-view buys are in and they aren’t pretty.

Dave Meltzer reported on The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that UFC 236 nabbed less than 100,000 pay-per-view buys. The UFC 236 prelims scored 893,000 viewers. UFC 236 featured two interim title bouts. This was the first event where fight fans in the United States had to purchase a UFC PPV through ESPN+.

The Aftermath

UFC 236’s main event featured an interim lightweight title bout. Dustin Poirier clashed with featherweight champion Max Holloway. The bout went the distance and provided the blood and violence that fight fans expected. In the end, it was Poirier who captured interim gold via unanimous decision. He’s due for a title unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year.

In the co-main event, Israel Adesanya and Kelvin Gastelum competed in a “Fight of the Year” candidate. After five rounds of action, Adesanya captured the interim UFC middleweight title. It was his stellar performance in the final round that sealed the deal.

The future of both interim champions at UFC 236 is looking clear. As mentioned prior, Poirier vs. Nurmagomedov is next and even rumored for UFC 242 in September. As for Adesanya, he’ll be getting a title unification bout against Robert Whittaker.

