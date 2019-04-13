UFC 236 Results: Holloway vs. Poirier

Tonight (Sat. April 13, 2019) UFC 236 takes place live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The UFC has two interim championship fights on deck for their featured bouts. First, Israel Adesasnya and Kelvin Gastelum will go head-to-head for the interim 185-pound throne. The winner will unify their title with Robert Whittaker down the line.
And in the main event of the evening, UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway faces Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship. The winner of that contest will likely be tasked with welcoming back 155-pound champ Khabib Nurmagomedov once his suspension is lifted this summer. There are plenty of other great fights on tonight’s card.
Check out MMA News' UFC 236 results here below.
Main Card:
- Lightweight: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier
- Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya
- Light heavyweight: Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree
- Welterweight: Dwight Grant vs. Alan Jouban
- Light heavyweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Ovince Saint Preux
Prelims:
- Lightweight: Matt Frevola vs. Jalin Turner
- Flyweight: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Wilson Reis
- Welterweight: Max Griffin vs. Zelim
Imadaev
- Bantamweight: Boston Salmon vs. Khalid Taha
UFC Fight Pass Prelims:
- Welterweight: Curtis Millender vs. Belal Muhammad
- Bantamweight: Montel Jackson vs. Andre Soukhamthath
- Flyweight: Poliana Botelho vs. Lauren Mueller
- Bantamweight: Randy Costa vs. Brandon Davis
**MMA News’ coverage of UFC 236 begins at 6:15 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**