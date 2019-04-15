UFC 236 Salaries: Israel Adesanya & Max Holloway Top List

The Georgia State Athletic Commission released the UFC 236 salaries on and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier for the interim lightweight championship headlined the show. Poirier earned $250,000 while Holloway got $350,000. Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya for the interim middleweight championship served as the co-headliner. Adesanya earned $350,000 while Gastelum got $150,000.

Rounding out the five-bout main card was Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree in a light heavyweight bout, Dwight Grant vs. Alan Jouban in a welterweight bout, and Nikita Krylov vs. Ovince Saint Preux in a light heavyweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAFighting:

Dustin Poirier ($250,000 + no win bonus = $250,000) def. Max Holloway ($350,000)

Israel Adesanya ($350,000 + no win bonus = $350,000) def. Kelvin Gastelum ($150,000)

Khalil Rountree ($35,000 + $35,000 = $70,000) def. Eryk Anders ($50,000)

Dwight Grant ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Alan Jouban ($43,000)

Nikita Krylov ($80,000 + $80,000 = $160,000) def. Ovince Saint Preux ($86,000)

Matt Frevola ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Jalin Turner ($12,000)

Alexandre Pantoja ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Wilson Reis ($34,000)

Max Griffin ($20,000 + $20,000 = $40,000) def. Zelim Imadaev ($10,000)

Khalid Taha ($10,000 + $10,000 = $20,000) def. Boston Salmon ($10,000)

Belal Muhammad ($35,000 + $35,000 = $70,000) def. Curtis Millender ($31,000)

Montel Jackson ($12,000 + $12,000 = $24,000) def. Andre Soukhamthath ($22,000)

Poliana Botelho ($25,000 + $25,000 = $50,000) def. Lauren Mueller ($12,000)

Brandon Davis ($18,000 + $18,000 = $36,000) def. Randy Costa ($12,000)

The UFC 236 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass at 6:15 p.m. ET.