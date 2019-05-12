UFC 237 Attendance & Bonuses Revealed

The UFC 237 attendance and bonuses have been revealed after a great night of fights from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The UFC 237 pay-per-view (PPV) took place from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil last night (Sat. May 11, 2019). The Brazilian crowd turned out for the event with a total attendance number of 15,193. The gate was not announced. Some well-deserved bonuses have also been awarded.

Warlley Alves had himself a big night on the ESPN prelims. He knocked out Sergio Moraes in the third round of their bout with a beautiful uppercut. Alves not only picked up his first win in nearly a year, but he’ll be taking home a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus as well.

In the main event, a new UFC women’s strawweight champion was crowned. Jessica Andrade shocked the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with a stunning slam knockout over Rose Namajunas. Andrade slammed Namajunas in the second round after being out-classed in the stand-up game for the most of the fight.

Both women will be taking home a $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonus. However, Andrade will also take home another $50,000 for Performance Of The Night.

What did you think about the UFC 237 PPV?