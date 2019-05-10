UFC 237 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (May 10)

The UFC 237 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down today.



Setting The Stage

Tomorrow (May 11), UFC 237 will take place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the main event, strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will defend her gold against Jessica Andrade. This will be the first strawweight title fight to headline a UFC pay-per-view.

The co-main event will see former middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva take on Jared Cannonier. Also set for the main card is a featherweight scrap between Jose Aldo and Alex Volkanovski. Welterweights Thiago Alves and Laureano Staropoli will also trade leather in Rio. Irene Aldana and Bethe Correia will get the main card started.

Fighters on the UFC 237 card weighed in earlier today. Correia was five pounds over the bantamweight limit for a non-title fight, but the bout with Aldana will go on as planned. Carlos Diego Ferreira did not weigh in for his planned bout with Francisco Trinaldo as he had weight cutting issues. The bout was canceled as a result.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 237 tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 5 p.m. ET: