UFC 237 Commentators & Analysts Revealed

The UFC 237 broadcast plans have been revealed.

UFC 237 will take place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The card is set to go down this Saturday night (May 11). The weigh-ins will be held tomorrow and you can check back on the MMA News homepage for live coverage.

UFC 237 Broadcast Plans

It’ll be a three-man booth for UFC 237. Jon Anik will be the leading man on play-by-play, while Daniel Cormier and Dominick Cruz serve up the analysis. An ESPN press release made the reveal.

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will be a desk analyst along with former middleweight king Michael Bisping. Anik will host the pre-fight and post-fight shows. Megan Olivi is set to be on the scene for interviews. The pre-fight and post-fight shows will air live on ESPN+.

UFC 237 will be headlined by a strawweight title clash. Champion Rose Namajunas will put her gold on the line against Jessica Andrade. This will be the first strawweight title fight to headline a UFC pay-per-view.

At 6:15 p.m. ET, ESPN+ will be airing the prelims. The featured bout will be Priscila Cachoeira going one-on-one with Luana Carolina. The prelims will move to the major ESPN network at 8 p.m. ET.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 237. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.