Video: Watch The Full Episode of UFC 237 Countdown

Check out the full UFC 237 countdown video, as we approach the pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

UFC 237 is right around the corner. The upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil goes down on May 11, 2019. It’s headlined by a very intriguing UFC women’s strawweight title fight. Rose Namajunas defends her strap against Jessica Andrade.

Then, in the co-main event, Jared Cannonier faces the toughest match-up of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He’ll be taking on former middleweight king Anderson “The Spider” Silva.

And, of course, in one of his final fights before he retires from the sport, former featherweight king Jose Aldo returns to face Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski has been on a tremendous roll as of late, and could likely solidify a title opportunity with a big win over Aldo.

You can watch the UFC 237 countdown show and check out the description below:

“UFC champion Rose Namajunas looks to defend her belt against Jessica Andrade. Plus, legends Anderson Silva and Jose Aldo get set to perform for Brazilian fans in their home country. Step inside the lives of top athletes as they prepare for UFC 237.”

What do you think about the UFC 237 countdown special ahead of this weekend’s PPV?