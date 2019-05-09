Video: UFC 237 Media Day Faceoffs Featuring Namajunas & Andrade

The UFC 237 media day faceoffs are in the books.

Earlier today (May 9), the UFC held a media day session in Brazil. Fighters on the main card spoke to reporters about their upcoming bouts this Saturday night. UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade were in attendance. They will headline UFC 237 in the first strawweight title bout to main event a UFC pay-per-view.

Co-headliners Anderson Silva and Jared Cannonier were also in attendance. Like the main event fighters, Silva and Cannonier spoke to media members and had a staredown for the cameras. Other fighters such as Jose Aldo and Alex Volkanovski also got the staredown treatment.

Peep the UFC 237 media day faceoffs courtesy of the UFC’s official YouTube channel:

UFC 237 will be held inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on May 11. The main card is set to air live on pay-per-view exclusively through ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET. The ESPN+ prelims will begin at 6:15 p.m. ET. The action will transition to the major ESPN network at 8 p.m. ET before the main card gets underway.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 237. Be sure to join us for live weigh-in results and main card predictions tomorrow. When fight night arrives, we’ll be bringing you live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.