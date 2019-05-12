UFC 237 Highlights: Irene Aldana Taps Bethe Correia

Irene Aldana taps Bethe Correia.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In a decent fight, both fighters had their moments in a mostly boxing bout. In the third round, Aldana managed to lock in an armbar for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC's official Twitter account:





