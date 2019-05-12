UFC 237 Highlights: Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva Ends Due to Injury

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva ends due to injury.
The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In the first-round, a kick from Cannonier drops Silva and he’s down with a leg injury. Grabbing his right knee and upset. It’s a shame to see this fight end like this.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 237. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.