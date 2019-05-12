UFC 237 Highlights: Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva Ends Due to Injury

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva ends due to injury.

The two fighters met in a middleweight bout at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In the first-round, a kick from Cannonier drops Silva and he’s down with a leg injury. Grabbing his right knee and upset. It’s a shame to see this fight end like this.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



WOW 😳 @KillaGorillaMMA silences the Rio crowd with a knee kick to Silva #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/HqwS2J0YJh — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 12, 2019

EITA, SPIDER! Anderson Silva levou um golpe na perna direita e sentiu. Não dá mais pra ele. Jared Cannonier vence por nocaute #UFC237 #UFCRio pic.twitter.com/cSbX4lWamX — HTE Sports (@HTE__Sports) May 12, 2019

