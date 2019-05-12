UFC 237 Highlights: Jessica Andrade Scores Slam KO Win Over Rose Namajunas

Rose Namajunas is no longer the UFC women’s strawweight champion as she suffered a loss to Jessica Andrade.

The two fighters met in a bout at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In the main event in the second round, Andrade picked her up and slammed her down to the ground on her head to cause the nasty knockout. As a result, Andrade is the new champion.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 237. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.