Laureano Staropoli decisions Thiago Alves.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. Staropoli went into Alves’ backyard and was able to score the unanimous decision victory in a decent contest.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1127411234079293440

After 3 rounds, Staropoli extends his win streak to 7️⃣ #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/YPsbTnX2uS — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 12, 2019

