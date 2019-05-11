UFC 237 Highlights: Raoni Barcelos Smashes Carlos Quiroz

Raoni Barcelos smashes Carlos Quiroz.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In round 2, Barcelos with a storm of elbows from top position, but Huachin was blocking them well. The referee intervenes despite this and it seems like a quick stoppage.



