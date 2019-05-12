UFC 237 Highlights: Ryan Spann KO’s Antonio Rogerio Nogueira

Ryan Spann KO’s Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

The two fighters met in a light heavyweight bout at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In the first-round, Spann lands a massive left uppercut to the jaw. Nog is down and then out from follow-up punches.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



SUPERMAN!!@Superman_Spann silences the Rio crowd and puts Lil Nog away in round 1! #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/KjiqceRpD0 — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2019

