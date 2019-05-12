UFC 237 Highlights: UFC 237 Highlights: Alex Volkanovski Bests Jose Aldo

Alex Volkanovski bests Jose Aldo.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. Volkanovski put on a good performance but the story of this fight was the former UFC Featherweight Champion. There was something missing with his output and not aggressive. It was was an interesting fight with the young prospect grabbing the decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



We know what you're thinking and no, this is not a GIF #UFC237 pic.twitter.com/PEYqgGvR5G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 12, 2019

