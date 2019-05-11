UFC 237 Highlights: Viviane Araujo Flattens Talita Bernardo

Viviane Araujo flattens Talita Bernardo.

The two fighters met in a women’s bantamweight bout at the UFC 237 pay-per-view event from the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. In round 3, Araujo tags Bernardo with a slick right to the temple. Bernardo backs away and is blasted by a massive overhand right for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 237. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.