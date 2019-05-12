UFC 237 Medical Suspensions: Silva & Namajunas Face Six-Month Sits

The UFC 237 medical suspensions are in.

Last night (May 11), UFC 237 took place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the main event, Rose Namajunas defended the UFC strawweight title against Jessica Andrade. In the second round, Andrade knocked out Namajunas with a slam. Namajunas is facing a 180-day medical suspension.

UFC 237 Medical Suspensions

Also facing a 180-day sit is Anderson Silva, who injured his knee against Jared Cannonier. Peep the full list of UFC 237 medical suspensions below (via Forbes):

Jessica Andrade: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Rose Namajunas: suspended 180 days. If neck MRI cleared, suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Jared Cannonier: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Anderson Silva: suspended 180 days. If cleared by physician for right knee injury, suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Alexander Volkanovski: suspended 24 days with seven days no contact.

Jose Aldo: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Laureano Staropoli: suspended 180 days. If cleared by nose x-ray, suspended for 30 days with 21 days no contact

Thiago Alves: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Ryan Spann: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Irene Aldana: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Bethe Correia: suspended 180 days. If cleared by physician for right elbow injury, suspended for 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Thiago Moises: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Kurt Holobaugh: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Warlley Alves: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Sergio Moraes: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.

Clay Guida: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

B.J. Penn: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Luana Carolina: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Priscila Cachoeira: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.

Raoni Barcelos: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Carlos Huachin: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact.

Viviane Araujo: suspended 14 days with seven days no contact.

Talita Bernardo: suspended 60 days with 45 days no contact.