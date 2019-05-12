UFC 237 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 237 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

Tonight (May 11), UFC 237 takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. In the headliner, Rose Namajunas defends her strawweight title against Jessica Andrade. Also set for action are middleweights Anderson Silva and Jared Cannonier. Their bout will serve as the UFC 237 co-main event.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 237 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 1:15 a.m. ET.

