UFC 237 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Rose Namajunas Tops List

UFC 237 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.

The UFC 237 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title served as the headliner. Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout served as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card was Jose Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski in a featherweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout, and Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia in a women’s bantamweight bout.

The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:

Jessica Andrade: $30,000 def. Rose Namajunas: $40,000

Jared Cannonier: $5,000 def. Anderson Silva: $20,000

Alexander Volkanovski: $5,000 def. Jose Aldo: $20,000

Laureano Staropoli: $3,500 def. Thiago Alves: $20,000

Irene Aldana: $4,000 def. Bethe Correia: $5,000

Ryan Spann: $3,500 def. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: $10,000

Thiago Moises: $3,500 def. Kurt Holobaugh: $4,000

Warlley Alves: $5,000 def. Sergio Moraes: $10,000

Clay Guida: $20,000 def. B.J. Penn: $20,000

Luana Carolina: $3,500 def. Priscila Cachoeira: $3,500

Raoni Barcelos: $3,500 def. Carlos Huachin: $3,500

Viviane Araujo: $3,500 def. Talita Bernardo: $4,000