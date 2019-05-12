UFC 237 Reebok Fighter Payouts: Rose Namajunas Tops List

UFC 237 is in the books, and now it’s time for Reebok to pay the fighters their sponsorship money.
The UFC 237 pay-per-view event took place on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. The preliminary card aired on ESPN at 8 p.m. ET and the UFC’s streaming service, Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s strawweight title served as the headliner. Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva in a middleweight bout served as the co-headliner.
Rounding out the five bout main card was Jose Aldo vs. Alex Volkanovski in a featherweight bout, Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli in a welterweight bout, and Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia in a women’s bantamweight bout.
The full payouts include the following, courtesy of MMAJunkie:
Jessica Andrade: $30,000 def. Rose Namajunas: $40,000
Jared Cannonier: $5,000 def. Anderson Silva: $20,000
Alexander Volkanovski: $5,000 def. Jose Aldo: $20,000
Laureano Staropoli: $3,500 def. Thiago Alves: $20,000
Irene Aldana: $4,000 def. Bethe Correia: $5,000
Ryan Spann: $3,500 def. Antonio Rogerio Nogueira: $10,000
Thiago Moises: $3,500 def. Kurt Holobaugh: $4,000
Warlley Alves: $5,000 def. Sergio Moraes: $10,000
Clay Guida: $20,000 def. B.J. Penn: $20,000
Luana Carolina: $3,500 def. Priscila Cachoeira: $3,500
Raoni Barcelos: $3,500 def. Carlos Huachin: $3,500
Viviane Araujo: $3,500 def. Talita Bernardo: $4,000