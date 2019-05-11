UFC 237 Results: Namajunas vs. Andrade

Tonight (Sat. May 11, 2019) UFC 237 takes place live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The world’s leading fight promotion has compiled an excellent card for Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fans. In the main event, UFC women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas defends her title against Jessica Andrade.

Also, in the co-main event, former UFC middleweight king Anderson “The Spider” Silva makes his return. He faces rising middleweight prospect Jarred Cannonier. Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo also returns to face the impressive Alexander Volkanovski.

It's going to be a great night of fights from Rio De Janeiro. Check out MMA News' UFC 237 results here below.

Main Card:

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade

Jared Cannonier vs. Anderson Silva

Jose Aldo vs. Alexander Volkanovski

Thiago Alves vs. Laureano Staropoli

Irene Aldana vs. Bethe Correia

Prelims:

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira vs. Ryan Spann

Thiago Moises vs. Kurt Holobaugh

Warlley Alves vs Sergio Moraes

BJ Penn vs. Clay Guida

Early Prelims:

Luana Carolina vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Raoni Barcelos vs. Carlos Huachin

Talita Bernardo vs. Viviane Araujo

*MMA News’ coverage of UFC 237 begins at 6:15 P.M. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**