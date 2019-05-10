UFC 237 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Set, One Fight Canceled

The UFC 237 weigh-ins are in the books and while the main event is set, one main card fight has been canceled.

In total, 25 fighters tipped the scales earlier today (May 10) in Brazil. That number was supposed to be 26, but one fighter never showed up. That fighter was Diego Ferreira, who was set for a lightweight tilt with Francisco Trinaldo. While Trinaldo made weight at 154.5 pounds, MMAFighting’s Guilherme Cruz reported that a weight cutting issue on Ferreira’s part has forced the bout off UFC 237.

The good news is that all other fights on the card avoided a weigh-in incident except for Bethe Correia vs. Irene Aldana. Correia weighed in at 141 pounds, which is five pounds over the limit for a non-title bout. Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas and Jessica Andrade both weighed in at 114.5 pounds.

Peep the rest of the UFC 237 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (PPV)

Rose Namajunas (114.5) vs. Jessica Andrade (114.5)

Jared Cannonier (184.5) vs. Anderson Silva (185)

Jose Aldo (146) vs. Alexander Volkanovski (145.5)

Thiago Alves (170.5) vs. Laureano Staropoli (170.5)

Diego Ferreira () vs. Francisco Trinaldo (154.5)

Prelims (ESPN)

Antonio Rogerio Nogueira (203.5) vs. Ryan Spann (204)

Kurt Holobaugh (154.5) vs. Thiago Moises (155)

Irene Aldana (135.5) vs. Bethe Correia (141)*

Clay Guida (153.5) vs. B.J. Penn (155.5)

Prelims (ESPN+)

Luana Carolina (124.5) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (125.5)

Warlley Alves (170) vs. Sergio Moraes (170)

Raoni Barcelos (135.5) vs. Carlos Huachin (135.5)

Viviane Araujo (131) vs. Talita Bernardo (134.5)

*- Bethe Correia missed the women’s bantamweight limit by five pounds