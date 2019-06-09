UFC 238 Bonuses, Live Gate & Attendance Revealed

The UFC 238 bonuses, live gate and attendance have been released.

UFC 238 took place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Headlining the card was a bantamweight title clash between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes. In the third round, Cejudo stopped Moraes via TKO. “The Messenger” now calls himself “Triple C” as he is now the flyweight and bantamweight champion. He also has a gold medal, in case you didn’t know.

The co-main event featured a women’s flyweight title bout. Women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defended her gold against Jessica Eye. “Bullet” knocked Eye out cold with a head kick in the second round.

Taking home $50,000 bonus checks for “Performance of the Night” were Cejudo and Shevchenko.

Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone took home “Fight of the Night” honors. The bout provided two rounds of solid action that lived up to the hype. The fight was stopped after Cerrone’s eye closed shut after blowing his broken nose. Ferguson was awarded the TKO victory.

As far as attendance is concerned, UFC announced that the event drew 16,083 fans. A live gate number came out to $2,034,387.49. MMA News has you covered with results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits from UFC 238. Be sure to keep checking the homepage for the latest news.

Were the right choices made for the UFC 238 bonuses?