UFC 238 Ceremonial Weigh-ins Live Stream Today (June 7)

The UFC 238 ceremonial weigh-ins are set to go down today.



Setting The Stage

Tomorrow (June 8), UFC 238 will take place inside the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. In the main event, flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes will clash for the vacant bantamweight title. If Cejudo emerges victorious, he will become the fourth “champ-champ” in UFC history.

The co-main event will see Valentina Shevchenko put her women’s flyweight gold on the line against Jessica Eye. Also set for the main card is a lightweight scrap between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone. Bantamweights Jimmie Rivera and Petr Yan will also share the Octagon. Getting the main card started will be a heavyweight tilt between Tai Tuivasa and Blagoy Ivanov.

All fighters on the UFC 238 card weighed in earlier today. Everyone made weight. Of course this means that the two title bouts set for tonight’s pay-per-view event are now official.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 238 tomorrow night. We’ll keep you posted with live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

You can see a live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins below, which begins at 5 p.m. ET and of course stick with MMA News tomorrow for live coverage of UFC 238: