Video: Watch The Full Episode Of UFC 238 Countdown

UFC 238 is almost here and the countdown show has arrived.

On Saturday night (June 8), the state of Illinois will be treated to an event live from United Center in Chicago. The main event will feature a bantamweight title bout between flyweight champion Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes. The bantamweight gold was vacated when T.J. Dillashaw was suspended due to EPO use.

The co-main event features a women’s flyweight title clash. Champion Valentina Shevchenko and Jessica Eye will collide for the 125-pound gold. This will be Shevchenko’s first title defense and Eye’s first UFC title opportunity.

You can watch the countdown show below and peep the description below:

“Two belts are on the line as Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes fight for bantamweight gold and Valentina Shevchenko defends against Jessica Eye. Plus, Tony Ferguson battles Cowboy Cerrone. Watch them train and prepare ahead of their UFC 238 bouts.”

UFC 238 will also feature a pivotal lightweight clash between Tony Ferguson and Donald Cerrone. Jimmie Rivera and Petr Yan will do battle in a bantamweight clash. The main card of UFC 238 begins with a heavyweight battle between Tai Tuivasa and Blagoy Ivanov.

MMA News will provide live coverage of UFC 238 on fight night. Be sure to join us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.