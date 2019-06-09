Home MMA UFC News UFC 238 Highlights: Calvin Kattar Blitzes Ricardo Lamas

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0

Calvin Kattar blitzes Ricardo Lamas his way to victory.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019). Kattar drops Lamas with a combination and then pours on him with punches to cause a stoppage late in the first round.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 238. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

