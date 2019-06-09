UFC 238 Highlights: Calvin Kattar Blitzes Ricardo Lamas

Calvin Kattar blitzes Ricardo Lamas his way to victory.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019). Kattar drops Lamas with a combination and then pours on him with punches to cause a stoppage late in the first round.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

