UFC 238 Highlights: Eddie Wineland Batters Grigorii Popov

Eddie Wineland batters Grigorii Popov to victory.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019). In the second round, Wineland drops him with a big right hand. Wineland pouring it on and Popov is down. Wineland tries a guillotine but can’t get it. Wineland drops him again and finishes it up with strikes for the win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

