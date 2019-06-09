UFC 238 Highlights: Henry Cejudo TKO’s Marlon Moraes to Win Bantamweight Title

By
Andrew Ravens
-
0
Henry Cejudo TKO’s Marlon Moraes to win the bantamweight title.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight title bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019). Cejudo put on one of the best performances to date in his pro-MMA career.

After being down early in the fight, the UFC flyweight champion rallied back and scored a TKO win in the third round. As a result, Cejudo won the vacant UFC bantamweight title and thus, making him a two-division champion.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

