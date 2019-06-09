UFC 238 Highlights: Petr Yan Decisions Jimmie Rivera

Petr Yan decisions Jimmie Rivera.

The two fighters met in a bantamweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019). Yan put on one of the best performances thus far in his pro-MMA career. In the second round, Yan almost finished Rivera, who showed off his toughness. Yan scored the decision win.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:



