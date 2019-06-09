UFC 238 Highlights: Tony Ferguson TKO’s Donald Cerrone By Doctor Stoppage

Tony Ferguson beat Donald Cerrone by doctor stoppage.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019). The first round was a close back and forth fight. In the second round, Ferguson started to beat up Cerrone. At the end of the round, Ferguson landed a foul strike. Cerrone blew his nose in between rounds and his right eye is swollen badly. The fight was stopped.



Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

This fight is everything we thought it would be #UFC238 pic.twitter.com/t8dx4T8ftL — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 9, 2019

